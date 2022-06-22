Dining with Dockery: Rustic Roast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Can you believe it? Today marks the 75th episode of Dining with Dockery. We figured we had to go back and visit one of our favorites to celebrate so Andrew and Halley went back to Rustic Roast for some food and drinks in this week’s episode.

Rustic Roast is located at 182 Waccamaw Medical Park near the hospital and Coastal Carolina University. They offer a unique coffee shop vibe with an amazing staff, great coffee, espresso drinks, craft soda and single origin brews.

While they are known for their amazing coffee, they also offer an amazing menu of breakfast and lunch items. In fact, this is the place where Andrew says you can get one of the best sandwiches in the Grand Strand.

The menu offers a variety of toast, paninis and wraps, giving you enough to enjoy a coffee and a meal at a very reasonable price.

You can visit their website for more information, hours and a look at the menu for yourself.

Oh! One more thing... Andrew’s favorite sandwich? It’s the Rustic Chicken Panini with the Avocado BLT Club coming in a very close second! Trust me, you will not regret it.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to travel to sample the food or beer? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter! He might just try out your favorite place here along the Grand Strand.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.