3 hurt, 3 homes involved in North Myrtle Beach fire

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a fire in the North Myrtle Beach area on Wednesday morning.

A city spokesperson told WMBF News that three people were hurt and three homes were involved in the blaze, which happened in the area of 28th Avenue North and Duffy Street.

At least one of the homes was damaged by exposure. Information on the extent of injuries for the people involved was also not immediately available.

WMBF News viewers have shared photos and video from the scene, showing at least one home on fire.

Credit: Shawn Tammy Lynch

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, Horry County Fire Rescue, the Calabash Fire Department and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department were all working at the scene.

