Coastal Carolina men’s soccer announces 2022 fall slate

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University men’s soccer head coach Shaun Docking has finalized the 2022 fall schedule, which will see the Chanticleers play a total of 18 contests with eight of those matches coming at home at the CCU Soccer Stadium.

Notably, the 2022 season will mark the start of Docking’s 25th season leading the Chants.

“We are delighted about our 2022 schedule for this fall. It is arguably the best schedule that we have ever had in my 24 years as a head coach,” Docking said. “Nine teams on our schedule were in the NCAA Division I Championship Tournament last year, and the newly reformed Sun Belt Conference will be one of the top two conferences in the country.”

Along with the new season comes some familiarity as the reigning 2019 Sun Belt Conference Champion Chanticleers will return to the SBC following the announcement that the conference will again sponsor men’s soccer beginning this fall.

“We hope to continue not only our quest to qualify for the NCAA Division I Tournament but also to compete and win the NCAA national championship,” Docking continued.

Nine teams will comprise Sun Belt men’s soccer this season, as three of the newest SBC members (as of July 1) James Madison, Marshall, and Old Dominion will join full-time conference members Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, and Georgia State. In addition, Kentucky, South Carolina, and West Virginia will compete as affiliate members for men’s soccer only.

The Chants will face seven teams that were ranked or receiving votes in the final 2021 United Soccer Coaches (USC) poll at the end of last season in West Virginia (No. 8), Kentucky (No. 11), Marshall (No. 15), Wake Forest (No. 17), Campbell (RV), Charlotte (RV), and Georgia State (RV).

CCU will begin the 2022 season with two exhibition matches at home against Wake Forest on Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. ET and NC State on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. ET.

The regular season will start at home when the Chants host USC Upstate on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. ET before playing three consecutive road contests against William & Mary (Aug. 28), UNCG (Sept. 2), and Campbell (Sept. 5).

Following the three-match road stint, Coastal returns to CCU Soccer Stadium for a lone contest against High Point on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. ET.

The Chants return to the road to face West Virginia (Sept. 16), Charlotte (Sept. 21), and Furman (Sept. 25) before returning home to Conway to host 2020 National Champions Marshall (Sept. 30) at 7 p.m. ET.

October will see Coastal play just two matches at home and three more on the road as the Chanticleers will travel to face Georgia State (Oct. 7), Kentucky (Oct. 19), and James Madison (Oct. 28) in conference action. In-State foe South Carolina will make the trip to Conway on Oct. 14 for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff before Old Dominion makes its first trip to the Palmetto State on Oct. 23.

The Chanticleers will close out the regular season by hosting Georgia Southern on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. ET.

