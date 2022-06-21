Submit a Tip
Surfside Beach Pier Committee moves to Phase 2 of redevelopment project, looks to add kiosks

By Makayla Evans
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly five years after being destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, the redevelopment of the Surfside Beach Pier is moving on from Phase One of the project to Phase Two.

During Phase One, the Surfside Beach Pier Committee asked the public what they wanted to see on the newly rebuilt pier.

Back in April, the committee put out a survey to gather thoughts on different features and businesses to add.

The top responses included restaurants, ice cream shops and a family-friendly atmosphere.

Surfside Beach Pier Committee Chair Robert Krouse said the survey produced great results and that the community’s input is the most important.

“We had about 900 respondents to the survey, and we got some really good data from that. What the people said they wanted, what kind of businesses and so on and so forth. So, that’s really what we’re working toward,” said Krouse.

Several businesses bid for a spot on the pier, and while the committee is not sharing specific details quite yet, it has picked which businesses will fill those spaces.

Now, the committee is moving on to Phase Two which includes adding kiosks to the pier. Krouse said this could be anything like lemonade stands, snow cone stands or even a merchandise stand.

This phase also includes building out what will go under the pier like showers, changing rooms and bike racks.

The committee plans for this phase to last until about August.

Finally, Phase Three will consist of deciding on the rules for the pier.

Krouse said they’ll need to make decisions regarding the hours of operations, if pets will be allowed, possible admission fees and more.

The committee is hoping to begin this phase of the planning process in September and finish it in November.

Krouse also said the committee is still open to any suggestions and to send them an email with any ideas you may have.

They are hoping for a fully operational pier by March 2023.

