State legislators send complaint to SC Inspector General, urge investigation into political campaign events
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over a dozen legislators from the South Carolina General Assembly signed off on a letter urging an investigation into a political campaign.
The letter, addressed to Inspector General Brian D. Lamkin, said the legislators were concerned over campaign events during the June election.
“On Monday, June 6, Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and political candidate Kathy Maness used the South Carolina Department of Education and James B. Edwards Elementary School facilities to host purely political press conferences,” said the letter.
Under South Carolina law individuals may not use public funds, property or time to influence an elections.
“By utilizing public facilities and resources, which are completely funded by the taxpayers of South Carolina, Superintendent Spearman and Ms. Maness are in violation of the law,” wrote the lawmakers.
The full list of lawmakers that signed on the letter include:
- Representative Lin Bennett, House District 114
- Representative Vic Dabney, House District 52
- Representative Stewart Jones, House District 14
- Representative Mike Burns, House District 17
- Representative Patrick Haddon, House District 19
- Representative Steven Long, House District 37
- Representative R.J. May, House District 88
- Representative Alan Morgan, House District 18
- Representative Ashley Trantham, House District 28
- Representative Adam Morgan, House District 20
- Representative Melissa Oremus, House District 84
- Senator Josh Kimbrell, Senate District 11
- Senator Wes Climer, Senate District 15
- Senator Dwight Loftis, Senate District 6
All signing members are party of the Republican party, some of them have publicly endorsed one of the other candidates in the race for Superintendent of Education, Ellen Weaver.
The lawmakers urged Lamkin in the letter to open an investigation. We have embedded the full letter below.
