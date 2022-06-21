State legislators send complaint to SC Inspector General, urge investigation into political campaign events

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over a dozen legislators from the South Carolina General Assembly signed off on a letter urging an investigation into a political campaign.

The letter, addressed to Inspector General Brian D. Lamkin, said the legislators were concerned over campaign events during the June election.

“On Monday, June 6, Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and political candidate Kathy Maness used the South Carolina Department of Education and James B. Edwards Elementary School facilities to host purely political press conferences,” said the letter.

Under South Carolina law individuals may not use public funds, property or time to influence an elections.

“By utilizing public facilities and resources, which are completely funded by the taxpayers of South Carolina, Superintendent Spearman and Ms. Maness are in violation of the law,” wrote the lawmakers.

The full list of lawmakers that signed on the letter include:

Representative Lin Bennett, House District 114

Representative Vic Dabney, House District 52

Representative Stewart Jones, House District 14

Representative Mike Burns, House District 17

Representative Patrick Haddon, House District 19

Representative Steven Long, House District 37

Representative R.J. May, House District 88

Representative Alan Morgan, House District 18

Representative Ashley Trantham, House District 28

Representative Adam Morgan, House District 20

Representative Melissa Oremus, House District 84

Senator Josh Kimbrell, Senate District 11

Senator Wes Climer, Senate District 15

Senator Dwight Loftis, Senate District 6

All signing members are party of the Republican party, some of them have publicly endorsed one of the other candidates in the race for Superintendent of Education, Ellen Weaver.

The lawmakers urged Lamkin in the letter to open an investigation. We have embedded the full letter below.

