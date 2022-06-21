SC Department of Employment and Workforce warns residents about text scam

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) is warning residents about a text scam targeting South Carolina residents.

Officials said the scam involves the text message pictured below.

Scam text that DEW is warning about (The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce)

According to officials, the link goes to a copycat website that looks exactly like the log-in screen for DEW’s MyBenefits Portal. They added that the real portal is used by individuals filing for Unemployment Insurance benefits.

Any person who receives this message should not click the link, according to officials. If you entered your log-in information on this fake site, you should access your real MyBenefits Portal account, change your log-in information and make sure your payment information is correct.

Anyone concerned that they were a victim of this scam should report identity theft police and fill out the ID theft form found on the UI Fraud page.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.