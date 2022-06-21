Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC Department of Employment and Workforce warns residents about text scam

Generic scam
Generic scam(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) is warning residents about a text scam targeting South Carolina residents.

Officials said the scam involves the text message pictured below.

Scam text that DEW is warning about
Scam text that DEW is warning about(The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce)

According to officials, the link goes to a copycat website that looks exactly like the log-in screen for DEW’s MyBenefits Portal. They added that the real portal is used by individuals filing for Unemployment Insurance benefits.

Any person who receives this message should not click the link, according to officials. If you entered your log-in information on this fake site, you should access your real MyBenefits Portal account, change your log-in information and make sure your payment information is correct.

Anyone concerned that they were a victim of this scam should report identity theft police and fill out the ID theft form found on the UI Fraud page.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
Third earthquake reported in Georgia within last week
Georgetown woman sentenced to life in prison without parole under SC two strikes law
Interchange construction is expected to begin fall of 2023.
New interchange in Carolina Forest expected to break ground in 2023
Gas Prices
‘Finally some relief’: Gas prices fall in Myrtle Beach area; first time in 9 weeks
North Myrtle Beach City Council passes budget, hears state golf cart law concerns

Latest News

Myrtle Beach Bowl logo
First-ever Myrtle Beach Bowl Youth Clinic announced
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Horry County Fire Rescue recognized as ‘Fire Safe Community’ at 2022 conference
Horry County Fire Rescue recognized as ‘Fire Safe Community’ at 2022 conference
Lorenzo Telefero Jones, 26, of Lynchburg,
Routine traffic stop leads to multiple drugs, arms charges, Lake City police say