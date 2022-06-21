S.C. attorney general urges feds to investigate attacks against pro-life groups

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina attorney general sent a letter to the U.S. attorney general, urging him to respond to recent attacks made against pro-life groups.

Attorney General Alan Wilson said since the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked in May, “charities that support pregnant mothers in need have been firebombed and pro-life organizations have been attacked almost daily and terrorized.

Last week, the FBI announced that it would investigate attacks on pro-life groups.

“Acts of terrorism cannot be tolerated and it is the duty of the Department of Justice to prosecute such acts to the full extent of the law. The goal of these pro-life groups is to protect lives and it’s past time the Department of Justice does the same,” Attorney General Wilson said. “Our government should never turn a blind eye to violence and terrorism, regardless of the politics involved.”

The letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland that is signed by 19 attorneys general, including Wilson, suggests that the Department of Justice begin its investigations with Jane’s Revenge, a pro-choice group, who Wilson said has claimed responsibility for attacks in Colorado, Massachusetts, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

“The FBI has more than enough resources to determine the organization’s members and to track down those carrying out these acts of violence, which qualify as terrorism under federal law,” the attorneys general wrote.

Wilson and the 18 other attorneys general have offered state assistance with the investigation.

