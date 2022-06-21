SC Attorney General praises Supreme Court decision on religious schools

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement on the Supreme Court Decision regarding money used for religious schools in Maine.

The ruling stated that Main can’t exclude religious schools from a state program offering private education tuition aid.

“This is a victory for school choice and religious education,” Wilson said. “As Chief Justice Roberts said so well, ‘The State pays tuition for certain students at private schools—so long as the schools are not religious. That is discrimination against religion.’”

