Routine traffic stop leads to multiple drugs, arms charges, Lake City police say

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A traffic stop for a suspended out-of-state tag Sunday led to drug charges and the discovery of multiple guns, including a machine gun and a sawed-off shotgun.

According to the Lake City Police Department, Lorenzo Telefero Jones, 26, of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with the possession of multiple firearms, more than 200 grams of marijuana, additional drug paraphernalia, and more.

Jones is detained at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on multiple surety bonds totaling $15,000.

He faces six charges, including:

The unlawful carrying of a pistol

Possession of a stolen pistol

Drug possession with the intent to distribute

The unlawful storage or transportation of liquor

The unlawful transportation of a machine gun, sawed-off shotgun, or rifle

Possession and unlawful storage of a machine gun, sawed-off shotgun, or rifle

Please contact the Lake City Police Department, (843) 374-5411, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS, with any information related to this incident.

