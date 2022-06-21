Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

North Myrtle Beach City Council passes budget, hears state golf cart law concerns

$162M budget for 2023 passed unanimously
By Eric Richards
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beah City Council unanimously passed a $162 million budget for the 2023 Fiscal Year Monday night.

The Council also saw an unusually large attendance after the city posted a reminder about state-law time restrictions for golf carts.

NMB City Council Meeting/Anger over Golf Carts!
NMB City Council Meeting/Anger over Golf Carts!(WMBF)

The city received a bit of backlash after posting on its website and social media pages, reminding folks that golf cart drivers and passengers are not allowed on public roads after 8 p.m. during daylight saving time.

South Carolina State Law states during Daylight Savings, golf carts can only be on non-major roadways between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Some residents want an exception.

Most residents say they understand; however, the restrictions on Main Street on Thursdays are unfair, in part because they like to use their carts to attend events in town.

“City Council, you guys have a lot of stuff on your plate, and I don’t envy you at all,” said Ray Collins, a North Myrtle Beach resident. “I have about 12 hours of stuff here, but I’m going to knock it down to two minutes. "

A number of residents, like Collins, signed up to speak at the Monday night meeting, hoping the council will hear them and allow them to park in the overflow areas.

“They are not allowing golf carts anymore on Main St. for the [Music on Main] concert,” Collins said.

City public information officer Donald Graham says this year, both motor vehicles and golf carts are restricted on Main St. for safety reasons.

Currently, it can only be accessed by pedestrians.

“I understand that there are state laws that say golf carts can’t be on the road after dark,” said Tim M., a North Myrtle Beach resident. “It bothers me every Thursday, it bothers me every Friday, it bothers me every Saturday.”

One woman says she has a disability and not having access to close parking on Main St. for the concert is an issue.

“A provider or supporter of events must provide reasonable accommodations to all degrees of disability,” said Linda Gilliam, a resident of North Myrtle Beach. “Easy access to the event.”

Mayor Marilyn Hatley says they’re working on it.

No decision was made on golf carts at this meeting.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgetown woman sentenced to life in prison without parole under SC two strikes law
Generic earthquake graphic.
Third earthquake reported in Georgia within last week
A generic photo of an alligator.
Man injured saving his dog from alligator attack
Crash leads to vehicle fire in Longs, crews say
Crash leads to vehicle fire in Longs, crews say
Gas Prices
‘Finally some relief’: Gas prices fall in Myrtle Beach area; first time in 9 weeks

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Residents pack North Myrtle Beach City Council meeting with state golf cart law concerns
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
Surfside Beach Town Council reverses ban on beach tents
Nervous about rip currents? Ask your lifeguard
Interchange construction is expected to begin fall of 2023.
New interchange expected to break ground in 2023