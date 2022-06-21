Myrtle Beach clean-up crews haul away nearly 70 tons of trash during CCMF
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Clean-up crews were busy as thousands of Carolina Country Music Fest fans took over Myrtle Beach earlier this month.
The city of Myrtle Beach announced that its team cleared 68 tons of trash from the Pavilion area from Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 12.
“Can we get a round of applause for the clean-up crews?” the city of Myrtle Beach posted on its Twitter page.
The four-day music festival brought 35,000 people to the Grand Strand, which was sold out.
Organizers said tickets for next year’s CCMF will be available in a month, along with information on next year’s line-up.
