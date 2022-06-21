Myrtle Beach Art Museum could relocate to Arts and Innovation District

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- Since 1997, the Myrtle Beach Art Museum has sat off South Ocean Boulevard.

Tuesday, the art museum announced their plans of relocating to the Arts and Innovation District.

The Waccamaw Community Foundation unveiled a pair of $50,000 grants to the art museum and Partnership Grand Strand with the goal of bringing increased economic and cultural diversity to Myrtle Beach.

The grant will help fund a study for their relocation as they look towards the next 25 years into their future.

“I like to say art completes a community,” said Patricia Goodwin, Art Museum Executive Director.

Goodwin says the city approached them about relocating to the newly developed Arts and Innovation District.

She says as a growing museum space at their current location is becoming limited.

“We love this building and there is something very special about this building, but we just need more space,” said Goodwin.

The grant was presented by the Waccamaw Community Foundation on behalf of the Knight Foundation.

“We just did a survey of our donors who are interested in a number of things with art being near the top,” said Mike Mancuso with the Waccamaw Community Foundation.

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce CEO, Karen Riordan says she believes the relocation of the museum would become a perfect fit for downtown Myrtle Beach.

“Having the art museum in the Arts and Innovation District will give that area a lot of life,” said Riordan.

No official plans have been finalized and Goodwin says art is something every city needs to feel complete.

The relocation could be anywhere between 3 to 5 years away before an official move is made.

Tuesday afternoon the Waccamaw Community Foundation unveiling a pair of $50,000 grants to the art museum and Partnership Grand Strand, both with the goal of bringing increased economic and cultural diversity to Myrtle Beach.

The art museum is part of their vision to move the museum to the arts and innovation district in downtown Myrtle Beach which seems fairly fitting with the word “art” right there in the name.

Art Museum Executive Director, Patricia Goodwin says this is a project they’ve been talking about for a few years and the funding will help fund a study to relocating the museum to the Arts and Innovation District in downtown Myrtle Beach.

“We love this building but we need more space,” said Patricia Goodwin, the Art Museum Executive Director. “As wonderful as this place has been we need to be a lot larger. Not just gallery space but office space and works space also storage for our in-house galleries.”

Goodwin says they are still in the very early planning stages And says it could be another three to five years before there’s a definite move made.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.