Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Murdaugh waives right to hearing in disbarment

Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has waived his rights to a hearing before the Supreme...
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has waived his rights to a hearing before the Supreme Court of South Carolina on being disbarred.(Orange County, Florida Jail)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has waived his rights to a hearing before the Supreme Court of South Carolina on being disbarred.

Court documents state Murdaugh, through his attorneys, filed a request that the court cancel a hearing planned for Wednesday.

The documents state he does not contest the court’s “authority and decision” to disbar him from the practice of law.

The court agreed to cancel the planned hearing, but said in an order released Tuesday that a formal decision on whether to disbar him will follow. It is not clear when that ruling will be released.

Murdaugh faces a total of 79 charges from 15 state grand jury indictments and is accused of defrauding victims of nearly $8.5 million.

Revelations about the alleged fraud came out following the shooting deaths of his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul in June of last year.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
Third earthquake reported in Georgia within last week
Georgetown woman sentenced to life in prison without parole under SC two strikes law
Interchange construction is expected to begin fall of 2023.
New interchange in Carolina Forest expected to break ground in 2023
Gas Prices
‘Finally some relief’: Gas prices fall in Myrtle Beach area; first time in 9 weeks
North Myrtle Beach City Council passes budget, hears state golf cart law concerns

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Conway Citizens Police Academy accepting applications
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand restaurants take part in United Way ‘Dine United’
Myrtle Beach Bowl logo
First-ever Myrtle Beach Bowl Youth Clinic announced
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants