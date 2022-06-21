Local businesses team with United Way and Carolina Cool to help community

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - United Way of Horry County and Carolina Cool joined five different local businesses to host its second annual Day of Action Dine United event on Tuesday.

Benjamins Bakery and Café, all three 810 Billards and Bowling locations, Flapjack Pancake Cabin, Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom and Sneaky Beagle all participated in Tuesday’s event.

“We threw our name into the hat and we were very privileged to be part of the event to help this effort,” said Lee Zulanch, the owner of Benjamin’s Bakery and Café in Surfside Beach.

Proceed went to supporting the Community Game Plan and health, education and self-sufficiency initiatives.

“We’re blessed that in our 28th year, we’re here because of local support,” said Zulanch. “So how foolish would it be not to try to support local and United Way is a great cause. We’ve always participated in any way we can.”

The Day of Action Dine United event is celebrated at United Ways across the globe.

“I like to put my money where my mouth is,” said Zulanch. “If you’re going to say you support, you might as well do it and so we’re very happy for the opportunity to share our good fortune with people that aren’t as fortunate.”

Participating restaurants and offers:

• 810 Billiards & Bowling - Three locations along the Grand Strand: Conway, Market Common, or North Myrtle Beach. $1 for every burger sold all day, dine-in orders only will be donated to United Way of Horry County to help support the local community.

• Benjamin’s Bakery - A portion of sales will be donated to United Way of Horry County to help support the local community.

• Flapjacks Pancake Cabin - A portion of sales will be donated to United Way of Horry County to help support the local community.

• Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom - A portion of Happy Hour sales will be donated to United Way of Horry County to help support the local community.

• Sneaky Beagle - A portion of sales will be donated to United Way of Horry County to help support the local community.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.