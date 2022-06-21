Laurinburg police investigate shooting after victim shows up to hospital

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a shooting victim showed up to Scotland Memorial Hospital.

Officers were called to the hospital around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday where they spoke with the 20-year-old victim.

The victim would only tell officers that he was in the area of Alexander Avenue, was shot by an unknown person and then taken to the hospital.

The 20-year-old is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.