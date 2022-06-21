Lake City police search for suspect in bank robbery

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lake City Police Department is searching for a suspect in the June 17 robbery of South State Bank on Main Street.

According to LCPD, the suspect is a white male, 40-50 years old, slender build, and 5′11 – 6′ tall. He was last seen wearing a pink button-down shirt and tie with a tan fishing hat and khaki pants.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount, police say.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information regarding the suspect should contact the Lake City Police Department, (843) 374-5411, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS.

