Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Lake City police search for suspect in bank robbery

Lake City police search for suspect in South State Bank robbery
Lake City police search for suspect in South State Bank robbery(Lake City Police)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lake City Police Department is searching for a suspect in the June 17 robbery of South State Bank on Main Street.

According to LCPD, the suspect is a white male, 40-50 years old, slender build, and 5′11 – 6′ tall. He was last seen wearing a pink button-down shirt and tie with a tan fishing hat and khaki pants.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount, police say.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information regarding the suspect should contact the Lake City Police Department, (843) 374-5411, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
Third earthquake reported in Georgia within last week
Georgetown woman sentenced to life in prison without parole under SC two strikes law
Interchange construction is expected to begin fall of 2023.
New interchange in Carolina Forest expected to break ground in 2023
Gas Prices
‘Finally some relief’: Gas prices fall in Myrtle Beach area; first time in 9 weeks
A generic photo of an alligator.
Man injured saving his dog from alligator attack

Latest News

Lorenzo Telefero Jones, 26, of Lynchburg,
Routine traffic stop leads to multiple drugs, arms charges, Lake City police say
Tomorrow will be the hottest day of the week
FIRST ALERT: Heat wave brings hot temperatures for the rest of week
Nearly five years after being destroyed by hurricane Matthew, the Surfside Beach Pier Committee...
Surfside Beach Pier Committee moves to Phase 2 of redevelopment project, looks to add kiosks
South Carolina Statehouse
State legislators send complaint to SC Inspector General, urge investigation into political campaign events