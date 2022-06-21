Krispy Kreme shakes things up with soft serve in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Krispy Kreme is kicking off the first day of summer by introducing shakes and cones to Greenville.

Krispy Kreme says the Original Glazed Soft Serve is a one-of-a-kind ice cream made with ingredients from Krispy Kreme’s proprietary and secret Original Glazed Doughnut recipe, including its iconic glaze flavor, as well as real whole milk.

Krispy Kreme says the rollout of soft serve is limited to 10 markets and the Krispy Kreme shop located at 1215 B Woodruff Road is among them.

The soft serve lineup includes seven hand-spun shakes flavored like Krispy Kreme’s fan-favorite doughnuts, and three flavors of Original Glazed Soft Serve offered in cups and waffle cones:

Shakes

Strawberry Iced Sprinkled Shake – a creamy hand-blended strawberry shake made with our Original Glazed® soft serve ice cream topped with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.

Chocolate Iced Shake – a creamy hand-blended chocolate shake made with our Original Glazed ® soft serve ice cream topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

Original Glazed® Shake – a creamy hand-blended shake made with our Original Glazed ® soft serve ice cream topped with whipped cream and Original Glazed ® doughnut crumbles.

Cookies & Kreme™ Shake – a creamy hand-blended shake made with made with our Original Glazed ® soft serve and chocolate cookie ® pieces topped with whipped cream and chocolate cookie crumbs

Coffee & Kreme™ Shake – a creamy hand-blended coffee shake made with our Original Glazed ® soft serve and topped with whipped cream

Lemon Filled® Shake – a creamy hand-blended lemon shake made with our Original Glazed ® soft serve and lemon doughnut filling, topped with whipped cream and graham cracker flavored crumbs

Birthday Batter Shake – a creamy hand-blended shake made with our Original Glazed ® soft serve and yellow cake batter flavored doughnut filling, topped with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles

Cones

Original Glazed® Cone – a creamy soft serve ice cream made with real whole milk and Original Glazed ® doughnut flavor in a handmade waffle cone made with doughnut batter. Topped with crispy Original Glazed ® doughnut crumbles.

Strawberry Iced Sprinkled Cone – a creamy soft serve ice cream made with Original Glazed ® doughnut flavor in a handmade waffle cone made with doughnut batter. Drizzled with strawberry flavored shell topping and rainbow sprinkles

Chocolate Iced Cone – a creamy soft serve made with Original Glazed ® doughnut flavors in a handmade waffle cone made with doughnut batter. Drizzled with chocolatey shell topping and sprinkled with Original Glazed ® doughnut crumbles

“The introduction of Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream is a big day for Krispy Kreme and our fans,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer in a news release. “Our fans love Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and they also love rich, creamy, ice cream. We’re confident their love of ice cream and for Krispy Kreme is going to go to an entirely new level after they experience these deliciously unique shakes, cones and cups. We’re thrilled to begin our rollout on the first day of summer.”

