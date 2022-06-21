Submit a Tip
Horry County Fire Rescue recognized as ‘Fire Safe Community’ at 2022 conference

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue was recently named a “Fire Safe Community” by the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association.

The SCSFA recognized HCFR at the 2022 Fire-Rescue Conference in Myrtle Beach for “putting in the work and getting our coverage area named a Fire Safe Community for the state of South Carolina.”

“We couldn’t be prouder of this ongoing work, as we know it saves lives,” said Tony Casey, the public information officer for Horry County Government. “What’s even better is, many of our area and regional public safety partners also received this award, making Horry County quite a safe place to live and visit.”

Assistant Chief Mark Nugent was joined by Captain Matt Rice from the Investigation Unit for their efforts in Community Risk Reduction in 2021, “putting the safety of our citizens and guests as our top priority.”

