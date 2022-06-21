The Hangout just opened at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Hangout in Myrtle Beach is way more than just a restaurant, it’s an experience.

Having just officially opened last week at Broadway at the Beach, you’ll find everything from great food and drinks to an indoor slide, dancing at the tables, the largest outdoor music venue in Myrtle Beach, and so much more.

We loved taking you through it all!

Come along with us.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.