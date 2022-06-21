Submit a Tip
The Hangout just opened at Broadway at the Beach

By Halley Murrow
Jun. 21, 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Hangout in Myrtle Beach is way more than just a restaurant, it’s an experience.

Having just officially opened last week at Broadway at the Beach, you’ll find everything from great food and drinks to an indoor slide, dancing at the tables, the largest outdoor music venue in Myrtle Beach, and so much more.

We loved taking you through it all!

Come along with us.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - The Hangout pt 4
.
Grand Strand Today - The Hangout pt 2
.
Grand Strand Today - The Hangout pt 5
.
Grand Strand Today - The Hangout pt 1