FIRST ALERT: Here comes the heat & humidity!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is the first day of summer and also the longest day of the year when it comes to the amount of daylight we will see in the Northern Hemisphere. From here, the days get shorter until the start of winter.

TODAY

We’re waking up to more clouds around the area today. Temperatures are in the 60s again this morning, providing for a comfortable feel as you step out the door.

It's the First Day of Summer! Highs will climb into the upper 80s today on the sand with more clouds around. (WMBF)

We’ll hold onto a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as temperatures begin to warm up. Highs today will reach the upper 80s on the beaches and the lower 90s inland. The heat index will start to become a little bit more relevant, making it feel a few degrees warmer this afternoon in both locations. The worst of the heat and humidity arrives to end the work week.

REST OF THE WEEK

Highs will climb into the triple digits for the middle of the week inland. Meanwhile, the beaches will hit 90°. (WMBF)

We’re forecasting Wednesday to be the hottest day of the year with the humidity making it feel even worse. Highs on Wednesday will reach 90° on the beaches. Inland will make a run at the triple digits. The heat index will range from 100-105° starting Wednesday and continue through the end of the week. The only difference on Thursday and Friday? We’ll add in a few isolated shower and storm chances.

Here's a look at what it will feel like by the end of the week. (WMBF)

Widespread rain through the weekend looks unlikely. Expect at least scattered downpours for both Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s on the beaches and the upper 90s inland.

Here's a look at the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures. (WMBF)

As we head into the weekend, we’ll turn a bit cooler as more clouds begin to sneak in, especially by Sunday. Highs will reach the mid 80s for the beaches this weekend. Highs inland will reach the low-mid 90s. We’ll keep the rain chances isolated through the weekend forecast.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.