Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Bill allowing S.C. healthcare providers to deny services based on beliefs becomes law

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster greets lawmakers ahead of his State of the State address on...
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster greets lawmakers ahead of his State of the State address on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By Michael Owens
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster has officially signed a bill into law that would allow healthcare professionals to deny service on the basis of their beliefs.

McMaster signed the Medical Ethics and Diversity Act on Friday.

It authorizes what’s known as “medical rights of conscience” in South Carolina. It protects doctors, nurses and medical students from being fired or punished for opting out of services based on their “religious, moral, or ethical beliefs or principles.”

State law already protects doctors, nurses and technicians from refusing to perform abortions - but the Medical Ethics and Diversity Act adds medical students to that list.

The new law does not, however, apply to emergency medical treatment that is required by federal law. The law also states that practitioners are not allowed to refuse services on the basis of race.

A group of healthcare professionals and students previously asked McMaster to veto the bill, saying it could lead to a denial of care for services like gender-affirming care as well as life-saving medications to prevent and treat HIV.

The bill passed both the South Carolina House and Senate for the final time on Wednesday, according to public records.

Click here to read the law in its entirety.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
Third earthquake reported in Georgia within last week
Georgetown woman sentenced to life in prison without parole under SC two strikes law
Interchange construction is expected to begin fall of 2023.
New interchange in Carolina Forest expected to break ground in 2023
Gas Prices
‘Finally some relief’: Gas prices fall in Myrtle Beach area; first time in 9 weeks
A generic photo of an alligator.
Man injured saving his dog from alligator attack

Latest News

CCMF 2022
Myrtle Beach clean-up crews haul away nearly 70 tons of trash during CCMF
Shooting
Laurinburg police investigate shooting after victim shows up to hospital
Interchange construction is expected to begin fall of 2023.
New interchange in Carolina Forest expected to break ground in 2023
.
VIDEO: A look at Phase 2 of Surfside Beach Pier reconstruction