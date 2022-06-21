Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

AP source: Koepka the latest to join Saudi-backed LIV series

Brooks Koepka officially committed to the Palmetto Championships in Congaree on Tuesday
Brooks Koepka officially committed to the Palmetto Championships in Congaree on Tuesday(PGA of America)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — The Associated Press has learned Brooks Koepka is the latest PGA Tour player to sign on with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour is looking to reshape its fall series and limit who makes the postseason.

Koepka gives LIV another big name because of his four majors. He’s also the first player who originally denounced the idea of guaranteed money and limited fields.

Koepka told the AP in March 2020 that he has a hard time thinking golf should be about 48 players.

Koepka is still listed in the field this week at the Travelers Championship.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
Third earthquake reported in Georgia within last week
Georgetown woman sentenced to life in prison without parole under SC two strikes law
Interchange construction is expected to begin fall of 2023.
New interchange in Carolina Forest expected to break ground in 2023
Gas Prices
‘Finally some relief’: Gas prices fall in Myrtle Beach area; first time in 9 weeks
North Myrtle Beach City Council passes budget, hears state golf cart law concerns

Latest News

Myrtle Beach Bowl logo
First-ever Myrtle Beach Bowl Youth Clinic announced
Matt McDermott warming up prior to the Chants' game against Virginia on June 3.
CCU’s Matt McDermott named ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I Gold Glove finalist
Kenny Atkinson will no longer become the Hornets' next head coach.
Kenny Atkinson backs out of Charlotte Hornets head-coaching job, report says
Mercedes Benz Stadium
Atlanta chosen as a host city for 2026 FIFA World Cup