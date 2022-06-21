1 injured, all lanes closed on Hwy 90 after 2-vehicle crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person is injured and all lanes are closed on Highway 90 in Conway after a two-vehicle wreck.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called to Hwy 90 and Woodlawn at 7:14 p.m.

One person is being taken to the hospital with injuries, HCFR says

Please avoid the area to avoid possible delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

