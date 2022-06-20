Upstate man accused of forcing children to reenact pornographic videos

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that an upstate man was recently charged for alleged sexual conduct with a minor child younger than 11.

Deputies said 51-year-old Robert Lee Sowers was charged with 2 counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor.

According to deputies, the suspect allegedly forced the victim to watch pornographic videos and have the child replicate the acts on him. They added that these incidents happened sometime between November 20, 2017, and November 1, 2019.

Investigators believe there could be other victims in Cherokee, Spartanburg and Union Counties. They said parents with children who could have been around the suspect should speak to their children and contact Daniel Ward at the Sheriff’s Office.

Sowers was taken into custody and is still in custody at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC or Investigator Daniel Ward at 864-489-4722 Extension #119.

