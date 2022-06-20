Submit a Tip
Third earthquake reported in Georgia within last week

Generic earthquake graphic.(Source: AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROVETOWN, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has reported a third earthquake in Georgia within the last week.

The most recent quake hit 9.5 miles northwest of Grovetown, Georgia just before 4 a.m. Monday.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 2.1 and a depth of 5 kilometers.

There were two other earthquakes reported in Georgia on Friday, June 17.

The first hit around 2:09 a.m. in Harlem, GA, and had a magnitude of 2.2

The second was described by USGS as a “notable quake”. This one occurred at 3:05 p.m. with a magnitude of 4.2.

USGS says all three earthquakes were 80 to 130 miles southwest of Columbia, South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

