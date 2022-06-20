SCHP: Driver killed after SUV hits ditch, overturns in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to troopers.

LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Patrol said the wreck happened at 9:10 p.m. along Airport Road near Crank Circle.

He said a 2007 Toyota SUV was on Airport Road when it ran off the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

The name of the driver killed in the crash has not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.