SCHP: Driver killed after SUV hits ditch, overturns in Marlboro County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to troopers.

LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Patrol said the wreck happened at 9:10 p.m. along Airport Road near Crank Circle.

He said a 2007 Toyota SUV was on Airport Road when it ran off the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

The name of the driver killed in the crash has not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

