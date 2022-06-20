Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Harlem gathering

Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to...
Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say an early morning shooting at a gathering in Harlem left a man dead and eight other people wounded.

Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting on a footpath along the FDR Drive and found five people shot. Police say four others arrived at hospitals for treatment.

Police said a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital. They didn’t immediately have details about the gathering or what may have led to the shooting.

Information about possible suspects wasn’t immediately released, but Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell says, “The emboldened individuals responsible for this are exactly who our officers are battling every day to make our city safe.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgetown woman sentenced to life in prison without parole under SC two strikes law
Crash leads to vehicle fire in Longs, crews say
Crash leads to vehicle fire in Longs, crews say
A generic photo of an alligator.
Man injured saving his dog from alligator attack
Carolyn Zanghi (left), the dog that was found in the trash compactor (right)
Myrtle Beach woman accused of leaving dog in trash compactor
Heat wave returns this week
FIRST ALERT: Enjoy the cooler air while it last, another heat wave moves in later this week

Latest News

A teddy bear is seen on a building destroyed by attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 19,...
‘It’s just hell there’: Russia still pounds eastern Ukraine
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, director Paul Haggis attends the world premiere of...
Film director Paul Haggis held at hotel ahead of Italian hearing in sex case
A dresser stored the couple's old family photos.
Family’s photos found after flood destroyed home
A dresser stored the couple's old family photos.
STILLS: After flood destroys home, photos survive intact
There is no better way to celebrate Juneteenth than with music especially since June is...
‘Music makes the world go around’: June recognized as Black Music Appreciation month