NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach is reminding people that even though the sun is still out past 8 p.m., golf carts should not be.

The city posted on its website and social media pages, reminding folks that golf cart drivers and passengers are not allowed on public roads after 8 p.m. during daylight saving time.

Daylight hours according to South Carolina state law are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. during daylight saving time.

North Myrtle Beach reminds golf cart drivers to stay off roads after 8 p.m. (Source: City of North Myrtle Beach)

