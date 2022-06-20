North Myrtle Beach reminds golf cart drivers to stay off roads after 8 p.m.
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach is reminding people that even though the sun is still out past 8 p.m., golf carts should not be.
The city posted on its website and social media pages, reminding folks that golf cart drivers and passengers are not allowed on public roads after 8 p.m. during daylight saving time.
Daylight hours according to South Carolina state law are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. during daylight saving time.
