‘Music makes the world go around’: June recognized as Black Music Appreciation month

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There is no better way to celebrate Juneteenth than with music, especially since June is recognized as Black Music Appreciation Month.

President Joe Biden signed the proclamation in May, calling upon public officials, educators and all Americans to observe this month by honoring Black musicians and raising awareness of Black music.

However, former President Jimmy Carter created Black Music Appreciation month back in 1979 to celebrate the African American musical influence on our country’s culture.

Here in the Grand Strand, a Juneteenth parade was held with music, vendors and community members celebrating the emancipation of slaves in Texas in 1865.

Level 10 Live Band, based in Florence, S.C., closed out the parade with a performance.

The nine-member band travels throughout the southeast performing songs in a wide variety of genres.

Lead singer, Samuel Fulmore III, said their group makes every performance personal and hopes their music impacts others.

“Music makes the world go around. So, having you know great music can bring about laughter, having great music can bring about good times and memories. You know, Juneteenth is about freedom, and you know, I guess you can feel free to dance however you may, having a great time with your family and friends,” said Fulmore.

The Band performed their first Juneteenth event in Columbia, S.C. before heading to the Grand Strand and is looking forward to more Juneteenth performances in the future.

