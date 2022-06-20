Man shot while walking up to Laurinburg home, police say
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – A man was shot while walking toward a home in Laurinburg early Monday morning, according to police.
Officers were called around 1:45 a.m. to a home along Britt Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Investigators learned that the victim got out of his car and began walking toward a home on Britt Street, when two men ran up and started shooting.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
Officers were not given a description of the gunmen or which direction they came from or ran to.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department Detective Division at 910-276-3211.
