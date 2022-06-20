FIRST ALERT: Round two of the heat wave arrives this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of near-record warmth arrives through the week.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will be the coolest day this week but the humidity will be on the increase. We’ll start the morning off in the middle 60s, not bad at all for this time of year. Mainly sunny skies prevail and we’ll push the afternoon highs close to 90°.

Coolest weather of the week (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

The heat and humidity really build through mid-week. Temperatures along the Grand Strand climb to around 90°, hitting 100° for areas inland of Conway Wednesday and Thursday. As the mugginess increase, so does the heat index. Most spots will ‘feel-like’ 100° each afternoon through Friday.

Expect it to 'feel-like' 100° this week (WMBF)

We’ll eventually bring in some rain chances late in the week, but widespread rain looks unlikely. Expect at least scattered downpours around Thursday and Friday. Could see a few more arrive late in the weekend.

Some showers arrive late in the week (WMBF)

Temperatures will turn a bit cooler into the weekend as more clouds begin to sneak in, especially by Sunday.

