FIRST ALERT: Comfortable start to the week before heat returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re starting the week off on a comfortable note.

TODAY

High pressure will keep the skies clear and the winds out of the north today, keeping the humidity low and the temperatures comfortable.

Highs climb into the mid 80s. (WMBF)

As we go throughout the day, highs will climb into the mid 80s on the beaches. Mostly sunny skies will make way for a beautiful day to get outside and enjoy the low humidity. Temperatures inland will reach the upper 80s.

HEAT THIS WEEK

Temperatures will increase this week with highs climbing into the upper 80s tomorrow on the beaches. Our humidity will become noticeable through the afternoon but still not terrible for Tuesday. Inland temperatures will reach the low-mid 90s.

Highs will climb into the upper 90s inland with the lower 90s on the beaches for the middle of the week. (WMBF)

The warmest day of the week will arrive for Wednesday. Highs will climb into the lower 90s on the beaches. Inland temperatures will make a run for the triple digits as the humidity continues to climb. Winds will remain more out of the north through Wednesday, keeping the humidity lower than what it could be and what it was last week. Regardless, we will still see the heat index range from 100-105° with dew points in the upper 60s for Wednesday afternoon.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

Our next rain chance will return with a few isolated chances on Thursday and Friday. The humidity will linger around with highs in the upper 80s on the beaches and the mid 90s inland. Rain chances through the work week seem to be minimal with just a 20% chance of a shower or two.

Rain chances will return but remain low through this week. It's a scattered chance for the weekend with a 30% chance both Saturday and Sunday. (WMBF)

Better rain chances will arrive as we head into the weekend. A frontal boundary will slide through the area and an upper-level low off the coast will usher in daily rain chances with a 30% chance of showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain warm with humidity still lingering through the weekend. Regardless, the rain will not be a drought buster.

