DHEC encourages vaccines for ages 6 months and up following CDC approval

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The state’s Dept. of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging vaccines for children 6 months and up after the Centers for Disease Control approved the vaccines.

The decision came after an emergency use authorization for both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Having a safe and effective vaccine for this youngest age group is great news for South Carolinians,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “While most children experience relatively mild or even no symptoms if they are infected with COVID-19, severe cases and even deaths in young children can occur, and they can easily spread the virus to family members, especially those who are elderly or immunocompromised. Getting this younger age group vaccinated will go a long way in our ongoing efforts to control the impacts of COVID-19 and keep our families safe, especially as we get further into the summer months.”

The state’s initial allocation for vaccines for this age group includes 27,800 doses of Moderna and 27,800 doses of Pfizer.

To find out where you can get the vaccine, visit DHEC’s vaccine locater.

