Deputies seize 24 pounds of Methamphetamine from drug trafficking operation
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that nine people were recently charged in connection to a drug-trafficking operation operating in the Weaverville area of Buncombe County.
Deputies said they worked with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the operation.
According to deputies, during the weeks-long investigation, they seized 24.2 pounds of methamphetamine, three firearms, two vehicles and $34,138.
“First let me say thank you to Sheriff Griffin for the assistance of HCSO personnel and their narcotics unit who were vital to this investigation,” says Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller. “The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work to dismantle high-level drug trafficking operations in our community.”
Last month, deputies began receiving complaints about a potential drug trafficking operation in Buncombe County. After confirming that the tips were legitimate, investigators began looking into the case.
On June 1, deputies searched a home along Alcatnie Drive and seized $18,739, 5.1 pounds of methamphetamine, three firearms and various amounts of drug paraphernalia.
On June 7, Deputies worked with Henderson County Narcotics Unit to determine where members of the operation were staying. They then searched a motel room in Henderson County and found 17.9 pounds of methamphetamine. They also pulled over a suspect later that day, and seized nearly a pound of methamphetamine and $5,322.
After the investigation, the following suspects were charged and taken into custody.
Holly Rose Suttle of Marshall was charged with:
- Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Two Counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Marshall is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $250,000 bond
Jesse Nathan Minter of Weaverville was charged with:
- Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Two Counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possession Drug Paraphernalia
- Maintain a Vehicle Dwelling Place for Sale of a Controlled Substance
Minter is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $200,000 bond
Anthony Guillermo Rodriguez of Barnardsville was charged with:
- Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Two Counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Rodriguez is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $200,000 bond
Katie Jo Shook of Buncombe County was charged with:
- Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Two Counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Two Counts of Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Shook is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $200,000 bond
Troy Jason Rice of Barnardsville was charged with:
- Two Counts of Possession of Methamphetamine
- Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Two Counts of Possession Drug Paraphernalia
- Felony Possession of Stolen Goods/Property
- Felony Larceny
- Expired Operators License
- Misdemeanor Possession Stolen Goods/Property
- Exceeding Safe Speed
- Misdemeanor Larceny
- Reckless Driving to Endanger
- No Operators License
- Fictitious Title/Registration Card
- Expired Inspection
- Drive/Allow MV No Registration
Rice is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond
David James Messer of Mars Hills has been charged with:
- Two Counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Resisting Public Officer
Joesette Michelle Plemmons of Weaverville has been charged with:
- Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Maintain Dwelling for Sale of a Controlled Substance
Ronald Lee Fisher of Weaverville has been charged with:
- Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Maintain Dwelling for Sale of a Controlled Substance
Robert Billy Ramos of Buncombe County was charged with:
- Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Two Counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine
Ramos is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility and is not eligible for bond due to parole violations.
