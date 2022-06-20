Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Deputies search for missing Florence County woman with autism last seen Sunday

Sylvia Brooks
Sylvia Brooks(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office need help locating a missing Florence County woman.

Sylvia Ann Brooks, 63, of Effingham, was last seen in the early morning hours on Sunday at her home. She is believed to have left the residence on foot.

Brooks is approximately 5′5″, 200 lbs.

According to family members, Brooks suffers from a number of health-related issues, including autism, hypertension and diabetes.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Brooks is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 406 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for iPhone or Android devices.

You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

In addition, you can leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You may be entitled to a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in a crime.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgetown woman sentenced to life in prison without parole under SC two strikes law
Generic earthquake graphic.
Third earthquake reported in Georgia within last week
A generic photo of an alligator.
Man injured saving his dog from alligator attack
Crash leads to vehicle fire in Longs, crews say
Crash leads to vehicle fire in Longs, crews say
Gas Prices
‘Finally some relief’: Gas prices fall in Myrtle Beach area; first time in 9 weeks

Latest News

All lanes closed on I-95 south due to vehicle fire in Dillon County
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Gas Prices
‘Finally some relief’: Gas prices fall in Myrtle Beach area; first time in 9 weeks
Temperatures soar through mid-week
FIRST ALERT: Round two of the heat wave arrives this week