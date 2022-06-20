Deputies search for missing Florence County woman with autism last seen Sunday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office need help locating a missing Florence County woman.

Sylvia Ann Brooks, 63, of Effingham, was last seen in the early morning hours on Sunday at her home. She is believed to have left the residence on foot.

Brooks is approximately 5′5″, 200 lbs.

According to family members, Brooks suffers from a number of health-related issues, including autism, hypertension and diabetes.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Brooks is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 406 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for iPhone or Android devices.

You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

In addition, you can leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You may be entitled to a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in a crime.

