CCU’s Matt McDermott named ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I Gold Glove finalist

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Coastal Carolina super senior second baseman Matt McDermott was named a finalist for the 2022 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I Gold Glove team, the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) announced on Monday.

The finalists are voted on and selected by the ABCA NCAA Division I All-America committee, which is chaired by Tommy Raffo of Arkansas State University. Six of the finalists reached the 2022 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

One of the best fielding infielders in Coastal Carolina history, McDermott posted a .985 fielding percentage while primarily playing second base for the Chanticleers in 2022. He totaled 117 putouts and 152 fielding assists over 273 chances and committed just four errors all season long. He also led the Chants and was tied for third in the Sun Belt Conference with 38 double plays turned on the season.

His .985 fielding percentage is the best in a single season by a Coastal Carolina second baseman with at least 100 chances, while his 38 double plays turned ranks just outside the top-10 in CCU’s single-season history.

As a team, the Chanticleers posted a .974 fielding percentage this past season, a new single-season program record topping the previous mark of .973 in 2018. CCU’s 54 double plays on the season were first in the Sun Belt and tied for 10th nationally.

In all divisions, the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams will be announced on Wednesday, June 22, by Rawlings via Twitter.The ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams were first recognized in 2007 and are presented annually to the top defensive players from each division of collegiate and high school baseball.

