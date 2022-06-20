Submit a Tip
All lanes closed on I-95 south due to vehicle fire in Dillon County

(WHSV)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A vehicle fire in Dillon County is causing traffic delays on I-95 south, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

SCDOT says 2.5 miles north of Exit 181B-South Carolina 38 Westbound to Bennettsville on I-95 a vehicle fire is blocking all lanes.

Additionally, traffic is slowed to 18 mph on I-95 south between Exit 190-South Carolina 34-Dillon and Exit 181A-South Carolina 38 Eastbound to Marion.

