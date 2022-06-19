Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Turnout down for South Carolina’s 2022 primaries

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — About the same number of people voted in this year’s South Carolina Republican primary as voted in the last midterm primary in 2018.

But state Election Commission data shows Democrats had about 60,000 fewer voters in their primary this year.

Final turnout for Tuesday’s vote was about 17% of registered voters, or 564,000 ballots cast out of 3.3 million registered voters in South Carolina.

The most votes cast in a mid-term June primary remains in 2010, when more than 623,000 votes were cast.

It also remains the heaviest Republican turnout. In comparison,  72% of South Carolinians — some 2.5 million voters — cast ballots in November 2020 when the president and other candidates were on the ballot.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgetown woman sentenced to life in prison without parole under SC two strikes law
Carolyn Zanghi (left), the dog that was found in the trash compactor (right)
Myrtle Beach woman accused of leaving dog in trash compactor
Power restored across Grand Strand, Pee Dee after Friday’s severe storms
This map was published on June 17th.
More Eastern Carolina counties become high-risk for COVID-19 spread
2 displaced in Carolina Forest house fire
2 displaced in Carolina Forest house fire

Latest News

Charlie’s place is honoring the celebration of emancipation from slavery which is also known as...
Charlie’s Place holds Juneteenth celebration in Myrtle Beach
Le'Andre Kajuan Richardson
Florence police arrest man charged in January homicide
1 dead after vehicle collides with tree in Marlboro County
Heat wave returns this week
FIRST ALERT: Enjoy the cooler air while it last, another heat wave moves in later this week