Man injured saving his dog from alligator attack

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a man was injured trying to help his dog get away from an alligator attack Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to Lake Moultrie in Berkeley County around 3:00 p.m.

SCDNR says the man was swimming in the lake with his dog when the attack happened.

After helping his dog, the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, SCDNR says.

Meanwhile, the dog survived the incident and is doing fine, according to SCDNR spokesman Stephen Fastenau.

The alligator has since been removed from the lake.

SCDNR is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.