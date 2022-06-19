Submit a Tip
Florence police arrest man charged in January homicide

Le'Andre Kajuan Richardson
Le'Andre Kajuan Richardson(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man wanted in connection to a homicide investigation in the Pee Dee is now in custody, according to police.

The Florence Police Department said Le’Andre Kajuan Richardson was arrested Saturday after officers spotted him in a vehicle near Alexander and Sumter Street.

He then tried to escape from officers, abandoning his vehicle on Schofield Drive.

Police were later able to find and arrest Richardson a short time later with assistance from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and a K-9 unit.

Richardson is charged with murder and armed robbery in connection to the death of Joshua Brosiga, who was found dead in his home in January.

Information on what led to Brosiga’s death has not been released.

Online records show Richardson is also facing other drug and weapons charges. He’s being held at the Florence County Detention Center as of Saturday morning.

