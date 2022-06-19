Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Enjoy the cooler air while it last, another heat wave moves in later this week

By Matt Bullock
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads out there. My gift to you is sunshine and cooler weather. Enjoy it while it lasts because another heat wave will be returning later this week.

TODAY

A high pressure system located over Michigan, will continue to funnel in cool and dry Northwest winds across the Carolinas. This is going to give us a nice break from the heat. Highs are going to be in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. In addition, we are going to see low humidity values as well! We’re not expecting any rain today, so go outside and enjoy the nice weather.

Highs will be in the 80s with plenty of sunshine
Highs will be in the 80s with plenty of sunshine(WMBF)

TONIGHT

We’ll continue to have mostly clear skies tonight. This will help our overnight lows drop into the mid upper 60s in the Grand Strand and mid 60s inland. Besides that, the weather is going to remain quiet this evening.

ANOTHER HEAT WAVE ON THE MOVE

That aforementioned high pressure system will move down towards the Carolinas by Wednesday. This will bring back the heat and humidity back in our area. Temperatures are going to reach near record highs for parts of the Pee Dee by mid week. In the Grand Strand, highs are going to reach in the low 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees. While Inland temperatures will reach near record breaking temperatures in the triple digits with heat index values close to 100 degees. So enjoy the nice break from the heat while it lasts.

Heat wave returns this week
Heat wave returns this week(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgetown woman sentenced to life in prison without parole under SC two strikes law
Carolyn Zanghi (left), the dog that was found in the trash compactor (right)
Myrtle Beach woman accused of leaving dog in trash compactor
Power restored across Grand Strand, Pee Dee after Friday’s severe storms
This map was published on June 17th.
More Eastern Carolina counties become high-risk for COVID-19 spread
2 displaced in Carolina Forest house fire
2 displaced in Carolina Forest house fire

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Hot and dry today but cooler tomorrow
FIRST ALERT: Hot and dry today but cooler tomorrow
Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s
FIRST ALERT: Hot and dry today but cooler tomorrow
VIDEO: NWS confirms EF-0 tornado damaged church, homes in Darlington County
VIDEO: NWS confirms EF-0 tornado damaged church, homes in Darlington County
FIRST ALERT: Friday PM forecast
FIRST ALERT: Friday PM forecast