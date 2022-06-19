FIRST ALERT: Enjoy the cooler air while it last, another heat wave moves in later this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads out there. My gift to you is sunshine and cooler weather. Enjoy it while it lasts because another heat wave will be returning later this week.

TODAY

A high pressure system located over Michigan, will continue to funnel in cool and dry Northwest winds across the Carolinas. This is going to give us a nice break from the heat. Highs are going to be in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. In addition, we are going to see low humidity values as well! We’re not expecting any rain today, so go outside and enjoy the nice weather.

Highs will be in the 80s with plenty of sunshine (WMBF)

TONIGHT

We’ll continue to have mostly clear skies tonight. This will help our overnight lows drop into the mid upper 60s in the Grand Strand and mid 60s inland. Besides that, the weather is going to remain quiet this evening.

ANOTHER HEAT WAVE ON THE MOVE

That aforementioned high pressure system will move down towards the Carolinas by Wednesday. This will bring back the heat and humidity back in our area. Temperatures are going to reach near record highs for parts of the Pee Dee by mid week. In the Grand Strand, highs are going to reach in the low 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees. While Inland temperatures will reach near record breaking temperatures in the triple digits with heat index values close to 100 degees. So enjoy the nice break from the heat while it lasts.

Heat wave returns this week (WMBF)

