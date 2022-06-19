Crash leads to vehicle fire in Longs, crews say

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a crash that led to a vehicle fire in Longs early Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the wreck at 6:10 a.m. in the area of Highway 90 and Vaught Ridge Road.

The vehicle involved overturned before catching fire along with some nearby trees, according to officials.

A person inside the vehicle was already out before crews arrived. They were taken to the hospital, but no further details were provided on their condition.

The fire has since been put out.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.