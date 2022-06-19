Charlie’s Place holds Juneteenth celebration in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach held its Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, commemorating the moment slaves in Texas learned they were emancipated in 1865.

The day started with a parade before moving to Charlie’s Place, as vendors and others in the community shared African American culture and history over the course of the afternoon.

The annual celebration has become a time for reassurance, reflection and celebration.

For some, it’s also a moment to acknowledge how far the African American community has come.

“It brings me back to my grandparents and my ancestors that died for us,” said Mary Crawford, who attended the event for the first time. “That’s what it means to me.”

The theme for this year’s Myrtle Beach’s Juneteenth celebration was education, with each booth at Charlie’s Place showing how people can learn more about African American culture.

One of the vendors was Tara Hill Starks, a local author who wrote two children’s books for her son.

Starks said she children of color to feel seen and to be heard in the world of literature.

“Kids of color need to see themselves they need to know they are included,” she said. “Because this is a diverse world but sometimes we are not included, so they need to know we are just like anybody else.”

President Joe Biden established Juneteenth as a federal holiday last year.

