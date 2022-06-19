1 dead after vehicle collides with tree in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in Marlboro County early Sunday.

LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 12:35 a.m. in the area of Hickory Grove Road and S.C. 79.

The driver of a 2011 Chevrolet sedan was heading south on Hickory Grove Road when they ran off the roadway and struck a tree, according to Pye.

No other details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

