1 dead after vehicle collides with tree in Marlboro County
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in Marlboro County early Sunday.
LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 12:35 a.m. in the area of Hickory Grove Road and S.C. 79.
The driver of a 2011 Chevrolet sedan was heading south on Hickory Grove Road when they ran off the roadway and struck a tree, according to Pye.
No other details were immediately available.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
