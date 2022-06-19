Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

1 dead after vehicle collides with tree in Marlboro County

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in Marlboro County early Sunday.

LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 12:35 a.m. in the area of Hickory Grove Road and S.C. 79.

The driver of a 2011 Chevrolet sedan was heading south on Hickory Grove Road when they ran off the roadway and struck a tree, according to Pye.

No other details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgetown woman sentenced to life in prison without parole under SC two strikes law
Carolyn Zanghi (left), the dog that was found in the trash compactor (right)
Myrtle Beach woman accused of leaving dog in trash compactor
Power restored across Grand Strand, Pee Dee after Friday’s severe storms
This map was published on June 17th.
More Eastern Carolina counties become high-risk for COVID-19 spread
2 displaced in Carolina Forest house fire
2 displaced in Carolina Forest house fire

Latest News

Heat wave returns this week
FIRST ALERT: Enjoy the cooler air while it last, another heat wave moves in later this week
Crash leads to vehicle fire in Longs, crews say
Crash leads to vehicle fire in Longs, crews say
A firefighter statue watches over the Charleston 9 Memorial Park in West Ashley.
Ceremony honors ‘Charleston 9′ fallen firefighters 15 years after fire
Joe Cunningham said in a brief message on Twitter that he tested positive Saturday morning.
Cunningham cancels appearances after positive COVID test