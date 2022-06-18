Power outages reported as severe storms move through Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of power outages were reported Friday night as a line of severe storms moved through the Pee Dee.

Duke Energy’s outage map reported the following outages as of 8:45 p.m.:

2,132 customers without power in Darlington County

1,302 customers without power in Dillon County

834 customers without power in Marlboro County

808 customers without power in Robeson County

669 customers without power in Florence County

390 customers without power in Marion County

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative also reported 11 outages in Dillon County at around the same time.

