Power outages reported as severe storms move through Pee Dee

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of power outages were reported Friday night as a line of severe storms moved through the Pee Dee.

Duke Energy’s outage map reported the following outages as of 8:45 p.m.:

  • 2,132 customers without power in Darlington County
  • 1,302 customers without power in Dillon County
  • 834 customers without power in Marlboro County
  • 808 customers without power in Robeson County
  • 669 customers without power in Florence County
  • 390 customers without power in Marion County

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative also reported 11 outages in Dillon County at around the same time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

VIDEO: NWS confirms EF-0 tornado damaged church, homes in Darlington County
VIDEO: Early voting for primary runoffs underway in SC
VIDEO: Horry County man charged with animal neglect also hid murder suspect, warrants state
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach woman accused of leaving dog in trash compactor
