‘Notable’ Earthquake hits town in Georgia on Friday afternoon

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
STILLMORE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed that an earthquake hit an area near Stillmore, Georgia on June 17, 2022.

The report showed that the quake occurred at around 3:05 p.m. and had a magnitude of 4.2

The epicenter was 4.1 miles away from Stillmore, Georgia, and 125.8 miles Southwest of Columbia, South Carolina.

The USGS described the event as a “notable quake” on Twitter.

This earthquake came just hours after another hit a nearby area.

PREVIOUSLY: USGS: Earthquake hits Georgia city overnight (foxcarolina.com)

