FIRST ALERT: Hot and dry today but cooler tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s going to be a hot day all across the Pee Dee. On the bright side, relief will be on the way by tomorrow!

TODAY:

We start the weekend off with some clouds in the morning with temperatures in the low 70s. It’s feel muggy early in the day, however that cold front that brought the storms last night will bring cool and dry Northwest winds later this evening. Highs are going to in the low 90s all across our area, and we are not expecting any showers this afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s (WMBF)

TONIGHT

The weather will stay quiet this evening with mostly clear skies. Temperatures are going to drop in the in the low to mid 60s across the Pee Dee. However, we’ll continue to see cooler air move in the region which will give us some relief from the heat for the next couple of days.

RELIEF FROM THE HEAT

A high pressure system located over Michigan, will continue to funnel in cool and dry Northwest winds across the Carolinas. This is going to give us a nice break from the heat. Highs are going to be in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine tomorrow afternoon. In addition, we are going to see low humidity values as well! This will keep our rain chances very low for next several days. Temperatures are going to stay in the 80s through first half of the work week.

Cooler weather tomorrow (WMBF)

RETURN OF THE HEAT

That aforementioned high pressure system will move down towards the Carolinas by Wednesday. This will bring back the heat and humidity back in our area. Temperatures are going to return in the 90s in the Grand Strand and the 100s inland.

Heat returning next week (WMBF)

