SC certifies June 14 primary results, set for early voting in runoffs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With less than two weeks to go until runoff elections for the June primaries in South Carolina, voters will once again to head back to the polls early.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill last month that allowed early voting in South Carolina for the first time. The new law went into effect in time for the June 14 primaries.

DECISION 2022 | Several Grand Strand, Pee Dee races undecided, head to runoff election in two weeks

For the runoffs, however, voters will only be allowed to vote early from June 22-24, ahead of the runoff election day on June 28.

Early polling sites will also be the same as they were for the primary election and will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

Horry County Election Director Sandy Martin said she was pleased by how early voting went in her county and is ready for the next wave of early voters.

“We had around 11,000 early votes,” she said. “This was our first time doing early voting in South Carolina. it went really well and I anticipate it will get bigger each election.”

For those planning to absentee by mail, officials say a runoff ballot should be sent if you voted by mail during the primary. Voters may also request an absentee ballot using the new application by phone, mail or in-person at a local voter registration office.

The South Carolina Election Commission also said Friday that the results of the June 14 primaries have been certified.

Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.