Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC certifies June 14 primary results, set for early voting in runoffs

By Ian Klein
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With less than two weeks to go until runoff elections for the June primaries in South Carolina, voters will once again to head back to the polls early.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill last month that allowed early voting in South Carolina for the first time. The new law went into effect in time for the June 14 primaries.

DECISION 2022 | Several Grand Strand, Pee Dee races undecided, head to runoff election in two weeks

For the runoffs, however, voters will only be allowed to vote early from June 22-24, ahead of the runoff election day on June 28.

Early polling sites will also be the same as they were for the primary election and will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

Horry County Election Director Sandy Martin said she was pleased by how early voting went in her county and is ready for the next wave of early voters.

“We had around 11,000 early votes,” she said. “This was our first time doing early voting in South Carolina. it went really well and I anticipate it will get bigger each election.”

For those planning to absentee by mail, officials say a runoff ballot should be sent if you voted by mail during the primary. Voters may also request an absentee ballot using the new application by phone, mail or in-person at a local voter registration office.

The South Carolina Election Commission also said Friday that the results of the June 14 primaries have been certified.

Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the sign that went up at the entrance and exit of Colony Drive in late May. As of now,...
WMBF Investigates: Horry County neighborhood road closure causing concerns
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Horry County police have released a picture of a man wanted in connection to a shooting at...
Horry County police release picture of suspect wanted in connection to shooting at Klocker’s Tavern
Owner of NC tax prep business arrested for fraud, attempted to board flight out of country
One person is hurt, two people are in custody following a shooting near Iowa Wesleyan...
Shootout took place after people caught breaking into cars near HGTC, report says

Latest News

VIDEO: Early voting for primary runoffs underway in SC
VIDEO: Early voting for primary runoffs underway in SC
McMaster to sign bill allowing SC healthcare providers to deny services based on beliefs
SC state superintendent of education race headed to runoff on Republican side; Lisa Ellis...
SC state superintendent of education race headed to runoff on Republican side; Lisa Ellis advances for Democrats
VIDEO: Jenna Dukes heads to November election unopposed for Horry County Council seat
VIDEO: Jenna Dukes heads to November election unopposed for Horry County Council seat