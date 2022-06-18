Dillon County man wanted in connection to deadly Robeson County shooting, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon County man is now wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in North Carolina, according to authorities.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Jason Tyvon McRae is wanted on several charges including first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

The charges stem from a May 23 incident, when deputies were called to a home on Highway 130 Bypass in Fairmont after receiving reports that someone had been shot.

Authorities later found 20-year-old Shawn Campbell dead at the home from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely in the case. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Fairmont Police Department and Dillon County Sheriff’s Office assisted Robeson County deputies and investigators in the case.

Anyone with information on McRae’s whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.