Crowbar punctures woman in abdomen while working at Home Depot, authorities say

Authorities said a Home Depot employee was rushed to the hospital after she was injured while...
Authorities said a Home Depot employee was rushed to the hospital after she was injured while working at the store.(WRDW)
By Joyce Lupiani and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - A Home Depot employee in Georgia is recovering after she was injured on the job earlier this week.

According to the Roswell Police Department, officers responded to the store on June 14 and found a woman impaled by a crowbar.

WGCL reports the crowbar went through her abdomen with one end stuck inside a compactor. There was very little blood as the crowbar kept the pressure on the wound.

The Roswell Fire Department said rescuers had to cut the crowbar while moving it as little as possible. The 54-year-old woman was then taken to the North Fulton Hospital by ambulance with the crowbar still in her body.

An employee told police he was moving pallets when he heard honking and the woman yelling for help. He said he attempted to move the forklift, but the woman’s foot was stuck on the brake.

Authorities said the woman required surgery but was recovering at the hospital.

Officials did not immediately release how the incident happened.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

